Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 27 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 4. Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. 5. Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,685-0,975 0,690-0,990 0,625-0,836 0,635-0,850 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 683 690 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 713 720 1,125-1,130 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,480-1,485 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,500-1,505 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Palm olein 1,045-1,050 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,160-2,165 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,700-20,700 20,900-21,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.