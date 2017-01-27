Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 27
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
4. Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure.
5. Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,685-0,975 0,690-0,990 0,625-0,836 0,635-0,850
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,945 0,960 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 683 690 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 713 720 1,125-1,130 1,135-1,140
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,480-1,485 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,500-1,505 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,205-1,210
Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265
Palm olein 1,045-1,050 1,055-1,060
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,160-2,165
Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 20,700-20,700 20,900-21,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.