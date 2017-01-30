Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 30 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 17,500 0,630-0,954 12,000 0,625-0,975 Gondal 18,000 623-0,950 13,500 610-0,965 Jasdan 0,500 605-0,921 0,600 606-0,939 Jamnagar 05,000 664-0,980 04,500 675-0,966 Junagadh 06,000 610-0,945 05,000 635-0,950 Keshod 02,000 605-0,930 02,000 607-0,916 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,685-0,954 0,685-0,975 0,630-0,844 0,625-0,836 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,910 1,150-1,375 1,162-1,370 Sesame (Black) 1,000 1,350-2,000 1,400-2,020 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,620 0,660-0,736 0,701-0,738 Rapeseeds 044 601-700 650-668 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,945 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 678 683 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 708 713 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,790 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,800 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Palm oil 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.