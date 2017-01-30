Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 30 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 4. Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. 5. Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,685-0,954 0,685-0,975 0,630-0,844 0,625-0,836 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,935 0,945 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 678 683 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 708 713 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,790 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,800 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Palm olein 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,700-20,800 20,700-20,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.