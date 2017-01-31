Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 31 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down further due to low retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,625-0,974 17,500 0,630-0,954 Gondal 12,000 616-0,961 18,000 623-0,950 Jasdan 0,600 627-0,914 0,500 605-0,921 Jamnagar 04,000 640-0,963 05,000 664-0,980 Junagadh 05,000 615-0,931 06,000 610-0,945 Keshod 02,000 600-0,912 02,000 605-0,930 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,690-0,974 0,685-0,954 0,625-0,848 0,630-0,844 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,050 1,150-1,374 1,150-1,375 Sesame (Black) 0,700 1,350-1,990 1,350-2,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,420 0,695-0,726 0,660-0,736 Rapeseeds 050 650-672 601-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,935 0,935 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 675 678 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 705 708 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,782 0,785 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,792 0,795 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.