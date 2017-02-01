Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 01
1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,675-0,927 0,690-0,974 0,645-0,836 0,625-0,848
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,935 0,935 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 683 680 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 713 710 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,195-1,200
Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245
Palm olein 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 20,400-20,500 20,400-20,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.