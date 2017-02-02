Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 02 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. * Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,04,000-0,05,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,615-0,935 07,000 0,645-0,927 Gondal 11,000 624-0,932 10,000 630-0,955 Jasdan 0,500 620-0,929 0,500 625-0,931 Jamnagar 03,000 645-0,965 03,000 650-0,970 Junagadh 04,000 610-0,915 04,500 640-0,922 Keshod 02,000 618-0,923 02,000 600-0,905 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,935 0,675-0,927 0,615-0,842 0,645-0,836 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,150-1,400 1,200-1,437 Sesame (Black) 0,500 1,400-2,000 1,350-1,990 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,500 0,715-0,729 0,695-0,726 Rapeseeds 050 625-677 650-672 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,935 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 683 683 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 713 713 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,787 0,780 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,797 0,790 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,505-1,510 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,200-2,205 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.