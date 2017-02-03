Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 03 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,620-0,936 07,500 0,615-0,935 Gondal 10,000 625-0,924 11,000 624-0,932 Jasdan 0,600 633-0,906 0,500 620-0,929 Jamnagar 04,000 652-0,950 03,000 645-0,965 Junagadh 04,500 624-0,928 04,000 610-0,915 Keshod 02,000 615-0,903 02,000 618-0,923 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,655-0,936 0,650-0,935 0,620-0,844 0,615-0,842 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,930 1,150-1,390 1,150-1,400 Sesame (Black) 0,800 1,200-1,975 1,400-2,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,495 0,710-0,730 0,715-0,729 Rapeseeds 045 600-662 625-677 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,935 0,935 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 683 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 710 713 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,205 1,200-1,205 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.