Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 06 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,635-0,940 06,000 0,620-0,936 Gondal 12,000 633-0,951 10,000 625-0,924 Jasdan 0,500 635-0,905 0,600 633-0,906 Jamnagar 05,000 640-0,960 04,000 652-0,950 Junagadh 05,500 632-0,946 04,500 624-0,928 Keshod 02,000 630-0,928 02,000 615-0,903 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,675-0,940 0,655-0,936 0,635-0,845 0,620-0,844 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,720 1,140-1,410 1,150-1,390 Sesame (Black) 0,600 1,100-1,950 1,200-1,975 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,775 0,690-0,728 0,710-0,730 Rapeseeds 048 581-631 600-662 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 680 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 710 710 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,485-1,490 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,505-1,510 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,205 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.