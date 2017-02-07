Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 07 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Castor oil eased due to low export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,500 0,650-0,965 08,000 0,635-0,940 Gondal 11,500 621-0,956 12,000 633-0,951 Jasdan 0,600 630-0,923 0,500 635-0,905 Jamnagar 04,000 645-0,981 05,000 640-0,960 Junagadh 05,000 620-0,945 05,500 632-0,946 Keshod 02,000 647-0,933 02,000 630-0,928 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,965 0,675-0,940 0,650-0,852 0,635-0,845 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,960 1,125-1,400 1,140-1,410 Sesame (Black) 0,650 1,150-1,965 1,100-1,950 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,375 0,688-0,728 0,690-0,728 Rapeseeds 080 601-640 581-631 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,945 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 677 677 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 707 707 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.