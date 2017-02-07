Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 07
1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
2. Castor oil moved down due to low export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,680-0,965 0,675-0,940 0,650-0,852 0,635-0,845
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,945 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 677 677 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 707 707 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,485-1,490
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,510-1,515 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Palm olein 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 20,400-20,500 20,400-20,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.