GRAINS-Soybeans fall, hit 13-month low as South American production weighs

SYDNEY, May 30 U.S. soybeans fell on Tuesday to hit a fresh 13-month low as aggressive selling of record South American production pushed the oilseed towards a third consecutive daily loss. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.3 percent to $9.24 a bushel by 0127 GMT, near the session low of $9.23 3/4 a bushel - the lowest since April 2016. Soybeans closed down 1.4 percent on Friday. * The most active corn fell