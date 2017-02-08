Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 08
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand.
2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,675-0,935 0,680-0,965 0,640-0,842 0,650-0,852
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,950 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 677 677 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 707 707 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,775 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,785 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Palm olein 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 20,400-20,500 20,400-20,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.