Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 09 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,635-0,954 08,000 0,640-0,935 Gondal 10,500 647-0,960 11,000 633-0,955 Jasdan 0,400 625-0,905 0,500 620-0,914 Jamnagar 04,000 648-0,954 03,000 631-0,975 Junagadh 05,000 640-0,932 04,500 648-0,953 Keshod 02,000 645-0,947 02,000 640-0,936 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,690-0,954 0,675-0,935 0,635-0,840 0,640-0,842 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,780 1,110-1,425 1,120-1,420 Sesame (Black) 0,600 1,100-1,900 1,100-1,988 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,471 0,690-0,729 0,692-0,722 Rapeseeds 060 568-680 601-651 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 675 677 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 705 707 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,780 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,790 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.