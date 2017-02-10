Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 10 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,625-0,930 08,000 0,635-0,954 Gondal 11,500 633-0,964 10,500 647-0,960 Jasdan 0,600 610-0,906 0,400 625-0,905 Jamnagar 04,500 645-0,940 04,000 648-0,954 Junagadh 04,500 623-0,921 05,000 640-0,932 Keshod 02,000 645-0,940 02,000 645-0,947 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,655-0,930 0,690-0,954 0,625-0,843 0,635-0,840 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 1,200-1,421 1,110-1,425 Sesame (Black) 0,700 1,350-1,915 1,100-1,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,395 0,698-0,724 0,690-0,729 Rapeseeds 107 572-649 568-680 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 677 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 703 707 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,782 0,785 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,792 0,795 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.