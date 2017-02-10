Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 10 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,655-0,930 0,690-0,954 0,625-0,843 0,635-0,840 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 673 677 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 703 707 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,782 0,785 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,792 0,795 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm olein 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,700-20,800 20,400-20,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.