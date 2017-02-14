Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 14 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to low retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,635-0,964 08,500 0,630-0,943 Gondal 10,000 645-0,943 12,000 631-0,955 Jasdan 0,600 631-0,916 0,500 615-0,905 Jamnagar 06,000 660-0,950 05,000 646-0,962 Junagadh 05,000 633-0,921 05,000 625-0,939 Keshod 02,500 650-0,915 02,000 640-0,918 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,964 0,680-0,943 0,635-0,840 0,630-0,844 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,850 1,200-1,434 1,100-1,420 Sesame (Black) 0,850 1,550-1,926 1,425-1,945 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,300 0,690-0,714 0,696-0,722 Rapeseeds 220 591-645 601-644 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 665 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 690 695 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed