Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 14
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil moved down due to low retail demand.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 08,000 0,635-0,964 08,500 0,630-0,943
Gondal 10,000 645-0,943 12,000 631-0,955
Jasdan 0,600 631-0,916 0,500 615-0,905
Jamnagar 06,000 660-0,950 05,000 646-0,962
Junagadh 05,000 633-0,921 05,000 625-0,939
Keshod 02,500 650-0,915 02,000 640-0,918
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,680-0,964 0,680-0,943 0,635-0,840 0,630-0,844
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,850 1,200-1,434 1,100-1,420
Sesame (Black) 0,850 1,550-1,926 1,425-1,945
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,300 0,690-0,714 0,696-0,722
Rapeseeds 220 591-645 601-644
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,920 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 665 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 690 695 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,180-1,185
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235
Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed