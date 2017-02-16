Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 16 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil moved up further due to short supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 09,000 0,711-0,950 Gondal 11,500 672-0,925 10,500 650-0,922 Jasdan 0,600 645-0,908 0,500 620-0,900 Jamnagar 04,000 680-0,950 05,000 649-0,945 Junagadh 05,000 641-0,913 04,500 611-0,909 Keshod 02,500 635-0,900 02,500 632-0,906 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-0,950 0,000-0,000 0,711-0,835 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,221-1,421 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,640-1,887 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,680-0,710 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 578-635 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 668 665 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 698 695 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,780 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,790 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,505-1,510 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,310-2,315 2,270-2,275 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed