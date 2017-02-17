Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 17 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,711-0,953 09,000 0,711-0,950 Gondal 10,000 690-0,944 11,500 672-0,925 Jasdan 0,500 650-0,926 0,600 645-0,908 Jamnagar 04,000 676-0,966 04,000 680-0,950 Junagadh 04,500 633-0,940 05,000 641-0,913 Keshod 02,000 640-0,918 02,500 635-0,900 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-0,953 0,725-0,950 0,711-0,831 0,711-0,835 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 1,200-1,419 1,221-1,421 Sesame (Black) 0,320 1,450-1,926 1,640-1,887 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,405 0,710-0,720 0,680-0,710 Rapeseeds 400 550-613 578-635 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 668 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 690 698 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,780 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,790 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,505-1,510 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed