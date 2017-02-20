Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 20 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,711-0,955 09,000 0,711-0,953 Gondal 11,000 695-0,961 10,000 690-0,944 Jasdan 0,400 645-0,925 0,500 650-0,926 Jamnagar 04,000 704-0,970 04,000 676-0,966 Junagadh 05,000 620-0,931 04,500 633-0,940 Keshod 02,000 646-0,910 02,000 640-0,918 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,730-0,955 0,750-0,953 0,711-0,852 0,711-0,831 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,760 1,240-1,445 1,200-1,419 Sesame (Black) 1,200 1,350-1,940 1,450-1,926 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,560 0,720-0,739 0,710-0,720 Rapeseeds 140 495-623 550-613 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 660 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 685 690 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,790 1,220-1,225 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,800 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,490-1,495 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed