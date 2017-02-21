Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 21 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,39,000-0,40,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,725-0,950 06,500 0,711-0,955 Gondal 10,000 718-0,967 11,000 695-0,961 Jasdan 0,500 670-0,910 0,400 645-0,925 Jamnagar 05,000 700-0,963 04,000 704-0,970 Junagadh 05,500 661-0,940 05,000 620-0,931 Keshod 02,000 645-0,933 02,000 646-0,910 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,735-0,950 0,730-0,955 0,725-0,845 0,711-0,852 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 1,255-1,464 1,240-1,445 Sesame (Black) 0,700 1,400-1,900 1,350-1,940 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,510 0,712-0,735 0,720-0,739 Rapeseeds 270 541-622 495-623 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 651 653 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 681 683 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,800 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,810 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,495-1,500 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,515-1,520 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed