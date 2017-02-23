Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 23 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,710-0,972 09,500 0,735-0,996 Gondal 10,000 722-0,965 11,000 715-0,981 Jasdan 0,500 690-0,935 0,500 675-0,933 Jamnagar 04,000 680-0,988 05,000 710-0,980 Junagadh 05,000 650-0,941 06,000 645-0,958 Keshod 02,000 667-0,945 02,000 650-0,946 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,972 0,685-0,996 0,710-0,838 0,635-0,840 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,776 1,275-1,469 1,212-1,470 Sesame (Black) 0,700 1,350-1,900 1,400-1,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,590 0,691-0,727 0,698-0,724 Rapeseeds 300 550-618 531-630 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 644 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 674 678 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,790 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,800 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed