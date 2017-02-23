Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-February 23 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. 4. Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,740-0,972 0,685-0,996 0,710-0,838 0,635-0,840 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,935 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 643 648 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 673 678 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,790 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,800 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,485-1,490 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,505-1,510 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,215-1,220 Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,400-19,500 19,700-19,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.