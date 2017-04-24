Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 24 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,19,000-1,20,000 versus 0,99,000-1,00,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,715-1,075 04,000 0,750-1,110 Gondal 11,500 723-1,070 11,000 725-1,088 Jasdan 0,300 705-1,045 0,400 709-1,046 Jamnagar 03,500 735-1,098 03,000 729-1,122 Junagadh 04,000 722-1,050 03,500 705-1,044 Keshod 02,000 680-1,040 02,000 675-1,023 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,745-1,075 0,755-1,110 0,715-0,870 0,750-0,880 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,410 1,118-1,376 1,150-1,345 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,300-1,725 1,330-1,700 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,500 0,880-0,905 0,887-0,918 Rapeseeds 050 581-650 550-658 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,000 1,000 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,690 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 603 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 633 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,965 0,985 1,530-1,535 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 0,975 0,995 1,550-1,555 1,570-1,575 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,790 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,640-1,645 1,660-1,665 Castor oil BSS 1,660-1,665 1,680-1,685 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed