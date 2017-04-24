Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 24 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. 3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,745-1,075 0,755-1,110 0,715-0,870 0,750-0,880 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,995 1,000 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,690 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 606 603 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 636 633 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,965 0,980 1,530-1,535 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 0,975 0,990 1,550-1,555 1,570-1,575 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,545-1,550 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,565-1,570 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,585-1,590 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,790 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,650-1,655 1,670-1,675 Castor oil BSS 1,670-1,675 1,690-1,695 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,200-21,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.