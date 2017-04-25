Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 25 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,19,000-1,20,000 versus 1,19,000-1,20,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,740-1,050 04,500 0,715-1,075 Gondal 10,500 725-1,055 11,500 723-1,070 Jasdan 0,300 704-1,022 0,300 705-1,045 Jamnagar 03,000 740-1,065 03,500 735-1,098 Junagadh 03,500 710-1,019 04,000 722-1,050 Keshod 02,000 670-1,012 02,000 680-1,040 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-1,050 0,745-1,075 0,740-0,877 0,715-0,870 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,325 1,100-1,378 1,118-1,376 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,325-1,723 1,300-1,725 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,850 0,880-0,921 0,880-0,905 Rapeseeds 040 600-650 581-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,005 0,995 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,690 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 606 606 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 636 636 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,965 0,965 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 0,975 0,975 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,555-1,560 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,575-1,580 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,595-1,600 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,790 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Castor oil BSS 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.