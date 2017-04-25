Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 25 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,750-1,050 0,745-1,075 0,740-0,877 0,715-0,870 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,990 0,995 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,680 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 606 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 636 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,965 0,965 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 0,975 0,975 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,540-1,545 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,560-1,565 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,580-1,585 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,780 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Castor oil BSS 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.