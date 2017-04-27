Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 27 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,08,000-1,09,000 versus 0,99,000-1,00,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,680-1,040 04,500 0,730-1,060 Gondal 10,000 705-1,056 11,500 722-1,071 Jasdan 0,300 687-1,014 0,300 700-1,009 Jamnagar 03,000 700-1,040 03,000 729-1,031 Junagadh 03,500 715-1,007 03,000 709-1,005 Keshod 02,000 660-0,988 02,000 665-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-1,040 0,780-1,060 0,680-0,875 0,730-0,878 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,050-1,380 0,950-1,380 Sesame (Black) 0,500 1,300-1,650 1,325-1,680 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,275 0,880-0,905 0,850-0,893 Rapeseeds 050 580-640 605-640 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,000 0,990 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,690 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 630 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,975 0,970 1,540-1,545 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 0,985 0,980 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,550-1,555 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,570-1,575 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,590-1,595 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,790 1,780 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,650-1,655 1,640-1,645 Castor oil BSS 1,670-1,675 1,660-1,665 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed