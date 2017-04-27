Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 27 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. 2. Castor oil improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-1,040 0,750-1,050 0,680-0,875 0,740-0,877 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,000 0,990 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,690 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 630 630 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,975 0,970 1,540-1,545 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 0,985 0,980 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,550-1,555 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,570-1,575 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,590-1,595 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,790 1,780 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,660-1,665 1,650-1,655 Castor oil BSS 1,680-1,685 1,670-1,675 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,200-21,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.