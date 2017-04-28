Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 28 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Castor oil dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,850-1,015 0,700-1,040 0,840-0,890 0,680-0,875 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,000 1,000 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,690 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 597 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 627 630 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,970 0,975 1,520-1,525 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 0,980 0,985 1,540-1,545 1,560-1,565 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,790 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Castor oil commercial 1,640-1,645 1,660-1,665 Castor oil BSS 1,660-1,665 1,680-1,685 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.