Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 02
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 0,99,000-1,00,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,725-1,100 04,500 0,740-1,065
Gondal 11,500 744-1,049 11,000 750-1,028
Jasdan 0,300 709-1,054 0,300 700-1,017
Jamnagar 02,500 710-1,084 03,000 735-1,080
Junagadh 03,000 711-1,060 03,500 730-1,022
Keshod 02,000 723-1,044 02,000 701-1,015
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,805-1,100 0,810-1,065 0,725-0,890 0,740-0,888
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,800 1,125-1,310 1,150-1,410
Sesame (Black) 0,360 1,080-1,624 1,075-1,630
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,950 0,850-0,894 0,845-0,892
Rapeseeds 020 600-653 500-650
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,990 0,990 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,680 1,680
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 593 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 623 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,970 0,970 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Castor oil BSS 0,980 0,980 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,780 1,780
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135
Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Castor oil BSS 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed