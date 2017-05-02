Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 02 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,94,000-0,95,000 versus 0,99,000-1,00,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,725-1,100 04,500 0,740-1,065 Gondal 11,500 744-1,049 11,000 750-1,028 Jasdan 0,300 709-1,054 0,300 700-1,017 Jamnagar 02,500 710-1,084 03,000 735-1,080 Junagadh 03,000 711-1,060 03,500 730-1,022 Keshod 02,000 723-1,044 02,000 701-1,015 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,805-1,100 0,810-1,065 0,725-0,890 0,740-0,888 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 1,125-1,310 1,150-1,410 Sesame (Black) 0,360 1,080-1,624 1,075-1,630 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,950 0,850-0,894 0,845-0,892 Rapeseeds 020 600-653 500-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,990 0,990 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,680 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 623 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,970 0,970 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 0,980 0,980 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,780 1,780 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Castor oil BSS 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed