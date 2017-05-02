Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 02
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
2. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,805-1,100 0,810-1,065 0,725-0,890 0,740-0,888
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,985 0,990 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,670 1,690
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 595 593 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 623 623 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,970 0,970 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Castor oil BSS 0,980 0,980 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,535-1,540 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,555-1,560 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,575-1,580 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,780
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135
Palm olein 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645
Castor oil BSS 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.