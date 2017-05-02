Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 02 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,805-1,100 0,810-1,065 0,725-0,890 0,740-0,888 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,985 0,990 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,670 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 593 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 623 623 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,970 0,970 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 0,980 0,980 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,535-1,540 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,555-1,560 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,575-1,580 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,780 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,130-1,135 Palm olein 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Castor oil BSS 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.