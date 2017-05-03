Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 03 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,04,000-1,05,000 versus 0,94,000-0,95,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,710-1,115 05,000 0,725-1,100 Gondal 11,000 735-1,065 11,500 744-1,049 Jasdan 0,300 716-1,070 0,300 709-1,054 Jamnagar 02,000 743-1,080 02,500 710-1,084 Junagadh 03,500 709-1,065 03,000 711-1,060 Keshod 02,000 714-1,061 02,000 723-1,044 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,790-1,115 0,805-1,100 0,710-0,885 0,725-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,660 1,120-1,382 1,125-1,310 Sesame (Black) 0,420 1,070-1,602 1,080-1,624 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 0,825-0,875 0,850-0,894 Rapeseeds 060 600-664 600-653 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,980 0,985 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,660 1,670 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 621 623 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,960 0,970 1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 0,970 0,980 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,530-1,535 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,570-1,575 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,620-1,625 1,630-1,635 Castor oil BSS 1,640-1,645 1,650-1,655 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.