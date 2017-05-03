BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 03 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,04,000-1,05,000 versus 0,94,000-0,95,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,710-1,115 05,000 0,725-1,100 Gondal 11,000 735-1,065 11,500 744-1,049 Jasdan 0,300 716-1,070 0,300 709-1,054 Jamnagar 02,000 743-1,080 02,500 710-1,084 Junagadh 03,500 709-1,065 03,000 711-1,060 Keshod 02,000 714-1,061 02,000 723-1,044 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,790-1,115 0,805-1,100 0,710-0,885 0,725-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,660 1,120-1,382 1,125-1,310 Sesame (Black) 0,420 1,070-1,602 1,080-1,624 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 0,825-0,875 0,850-0,894 Rapeseeds 060 600-664 600-653 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,980 0,985 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,660 1,670 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 621 623 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,960 0,970 1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 0,970 0,980 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,530-1,535 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,570-1,575 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,620-1,625 1,630-1,635 Castor oil BSS 1,640-1,645 1,650-1,655 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)