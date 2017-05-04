Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 04 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,84,000-0,85,000 versus 1,04,000-1,05,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,690-1,075 09,000 0,710-1,115 Gondal 10,000 710-1,054 11,000 735-1,065 Jasdan 0,300 700-1,040 0,300 716-1,070 Jamnagar 02,500 715-1,073 02,000 743-1,080 Junagadh 03,000 698-1,044 03,500 709-1,065 Keshod 02,000 705-1,030 02,000 714-1,061 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,825-1,075 0,790-1,115 0,690-0,875 0,710-0,885 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,580 1,115-1,340 1,120-1,382 Sesame (Black) 0,480 1,060-1,568 1,070-1,602 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,800 0,800-0,866 0,825-0,875 Rapeseeds 160 600-648 600-664 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,980 0,980 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,660 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 623 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,950 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,960 1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,600-1,605 1,610-1,615 Castor oil BSS 1,620-1,625 1,630-1,635 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed