Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 04
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
4. Castor oil dropped due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,825-1,075 0,790-1,115 0,690-0,875 0,710-0,885
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,980 0,980 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,660 1,660
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 590 593 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 620 623 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,950 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,960 1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,600-1,605 1,610-1,615
Castor oil BSS 1,620-1,625 1,630-1,635
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.