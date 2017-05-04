Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 04 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. 4. Castor oil dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,825-1,075 0,790-1,115 0,690-0,875 0,710-0,885 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,980 0,980 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,660 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 593 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 620 623 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,950 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,960 1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,600-1,605 1,610-1,615 Castor oil BSS 1,620-1,625 1,630-1,635 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.