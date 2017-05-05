BRIEF-Tata Motors says there are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover
* Tata Motors says there are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover, there is no truth in those rumours Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 05 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,74,000-0,75,000 versus 0,84,000-0,85,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,720-1,115 04,000 0,690-1,075 Gondal 11,000 733-1,060 10,000 710-1,054 Jasdan 0,300 706-1,061 0,300 700-1,040 Jamnagar 02,000 713-1,100 02,500 715-1,073 Junagadh 03,000 707-1,075 03,000 698-1,044 Keshod 02,000 698-1,039 02,000 705-1,030 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,830-1,115 0,825-1,075 0,720-0,870 0,690-0,875 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,580 1,080-1,306 1,115-1,340 Sesame (Black) 0,390 1,070-1,547 1,060-1,568 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,500 0,800-0,865 0,800-0,866 Rapeseeds 030 580-651 600-648 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,980 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 620 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,940 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,950 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,890-0,895 0,895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Castor oil BSS 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Tata Motors says there are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover, there is no truth in those rumours Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BANGALORE, June 19The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101 35800 ICS-201 36700 ICS-102 29400 ICS-103 33500 ICS-104 37400 ICS-202 43000 ICS-105 33900 ICS-105 36100 ICS-105 43600 ICS-105 36500 ICS-105 38400 ICS-105 43