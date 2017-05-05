Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 05 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,74,000-0,75,000 versus 0,84,000-0,85,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,720-1,115 04,000 0,690-1,075 Gondal 11,000 733-1,060 10,000 710-1,054 Jasdan 0,300 706-1,061 0,300 700-1,040 Jamnagar 02,000 713-1,100 02,500 715-1,073 Junagadh 03,000 707-1,075 03,000 698-1,044 Keshod 02,000 698-1,039 02,000 705-1,030 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,830-1,115 0,825-1,075 0,720-0,870 0,690-0,875 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,580 1,080-1,306 1,115-1,340 Sesame (Black) 0,390 1,070-1,547 1,060-1,568 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,500 0,800-0,865 0,800-0,866 Rapeseeds 030 580-651 600-648 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,980 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 620 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,940 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,950 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,890-0,895 0,895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Castor oil BSS 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed