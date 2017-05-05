Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 05 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Castor oil eased due to supply pressure. 3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,830-1,115 0,825-1,075 0,720-0,870 0,690-0,875 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,980 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 625 620 1,005-1,010 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,940 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,950 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,540-1,545 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,590-1,595 1,600-1,605 Castor oil BSS 1,610-1,615 1,620-1,625 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,200-21,300 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.