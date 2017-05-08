Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 08 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,74,000-0,75,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,700-1,114 03,500 0,720-1,115 Gondal 11,500 735-1,086 11,000 733-1,060 Jasdan 0,300 700-1,045 0,300 706-1,061 Jamnagar 02,500 740-1,109 02,000 713-1,100 Junagadh 02,500 701-1,062 03,000 707-1,075 Keshod 02,000 695-1,047 02,000 698-1,039 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,810-1,114 0,830-1,115 0,700-0,914 0,720-0,870 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,075-1,340 1,080-1,306 Sesame (Black) 0,220 1,075-1,548 1,070-1,547 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,825 0,801-0,850 0,800-0,865 Rapeseeds 050 600-660 580-651 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,985 0,970 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 625 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,930 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,940 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,530-1,535 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,570-1,575 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Castor oil BSS 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed