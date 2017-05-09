Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 09 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,715-1,100 0,810-1,114 0,710-0,890 0,700-0,914 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 635 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,945 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,955 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,910-0,915 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Castor oil BSS 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,900-21,000 20,900-21,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.