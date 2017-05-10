Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 10
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,715-1,090 03,500 0,710-1,100
Gondal 10,500 713-1,077 11,000 722-1,065
Jasdan 0,300 705-1,061 0,300 703-1,071
Jamnagar 02,000 746-1,094 03,000 750-1,105
Junagadh 02,500 700-1,045 03,000 719-1,075
Keshod 02,000 682-1,030 02,000 688-1,063
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,825-1,090 0,715-1,100 0,715-0,890 0,710-0,890
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,300 1,090-1,304 1,075-1,340
Sesame (Black) 0,340 1,090-1,589 1,075-1,548
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,650 0,800-0,866 0,801-0,850
Rapeseeds 100 603-656 600-660
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 602 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 632 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,950 0,945 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 0,960 0,955 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,740
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,600-1,605 1,590-1,595
Castor oil BSS 1,620-1,625 1,610-1,615
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed