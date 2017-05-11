Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 11 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,710-1,075 04,000 0,715-1,090 Gondal 12,000 722-1,094 10,500 713-1,077 Jasdan 0,400 704-1,050 0,300 705-1,061 Jamnagar 03,000 760-1,105 02,000 746-1,094 Junagadh 03,500 720-1,049 02,500 700-1,045 Keshod 02,000 706-1,057 02,000 682-1,030 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,820-1,075 0,825-1,090 0,710-0,886 0,715-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,340 1,080-1,305 1,090-1,304 Sesame (Black) 0,240 1,095-1,535 1,090-1,589 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,550 0,805-0,866 0,800-0,866 Rapeseeds 220 600-670 603-656 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,660 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 632 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,955 0,950 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 0,965 0,960 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,600-1,605 Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,620-1,625 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed