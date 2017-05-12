Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 12
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,705-1,040 06,000 0,710-1,075
Gondal 10,000 727-1,067 12,000 722-1,094
Jasdan 0,300 690-1,056 0,400 704-1,050
Jamnagar 03,000 735-1,087 03,000 760-1,105
Junagadh 03,000 724-1,058 03,500 720-1,049
Keshod 02,000 718-1,060 02,000 706-1,057
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,775-1,040 0,820-1,075 0,705-0,890 0,710-0,886
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,330 1,070-1,310 1,080-1,305
Sesame (Black) 0,260 1,100-1,576 1,095-1,535
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,600 0,750-0,860 0,805-0,866
Rapeseeds 120 600-634 600-670
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,980 0,980 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,660 1,660
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 604 602 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 632 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,950 0,955 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 0,960 0,965 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,770 1,770
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,910-0,915
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed