Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 12 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,775-1,040 0,820-1,075 0,705-0,890 0,710-0,886 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,980 0,980 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,670 1,670 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 604 602 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 634 632 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,950 0,955 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 0,960 0,965 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,915-0,920 0,910-0,915 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,400-20,500 20,900-21,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.