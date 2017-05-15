Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 15
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,500 0,710-1,040 04,000 0,705-1,040
Gondal 12,500 730-1,053 10,000 727-1,067
Jasdan 0,300 685-1,030 0,300 690-1,056
Jamnagar 04,000 712-1,064 03,000 735-1,087
Junagadh 04,500 725-1,029 03,000 724-1,058
Keshod 02,000 706-1,020 02,000 718-1,060
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,815-1,040 0,775-1,040 0,710-0,885 0,705-0,890
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,420 1,050-1,274 1,070-1,310
Sesame (Black) 0,340 1,080-1,557 1,100-1,576
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,600 0,800-0,862 0,750-0,860
Rapeseeds 140 570-672 600-634
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,980 0,980 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,660 1,660
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 606 604 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 636 634 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,935 0,950 1,480-1,485 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 0,945 0,960 1,500-1,505 1,520-1,525
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,770 1,770
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,590-1,595 1,610-1,615
Castor oil BSS 1,610-1,615 1,630-1,635
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed