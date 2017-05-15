Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 15 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,710-1,040 04,000 0,705-1,040 Gondal 12,500 730-1,053 10,000 727-1,067 Jasdan 0,300 685-1,030 0,300 690-1,056 Jamnagar 04,000 712-1,064 03,000 735-1,087 Junagadh 04,500 725-1,029 03,000 724-1,058 Keshod 02,000 706-1,020 02,000 718-1,060 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,815-1,040 0,775-1,040 0,710-0,885 0,705-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,420 1,050-1,274 1,070-1,310 Sesame (Black) 0,340 1,080-1,557 1,100-1,576 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,600 0,800-0,862 0,750-0,860 Rapeseeds 140 570-672 600-634 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,980 0,980 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,660 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 606 604 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 636 634 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,935 0,950 1,480-1,485 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 0,945 0,960 1,500-1,505 1,520-1,525 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,770 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,590-1,595 1,610-1,615 Castor oil BSS 1,610-1,615 1,630-1,635 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed