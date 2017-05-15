Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 15
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
4. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,815-1,040 0,775-1,040 0,710-0,885 0,705-0,890
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,980 0,980 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,670 1,670
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 606 604 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 636 634 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,950 1,480-1,485 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,960 1,500-1,505 1,520-1,525
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,770
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,590-1,595 1,610-1,615
Castor oil BSS 1,610-1,615 1,630-1,635
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 20,400-20,500 20,400-20,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.