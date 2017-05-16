Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 16 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,64,000-0,65,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,705-1,010 06,500 0,710-1,040 Gondal 13,000 709-1,022 12,500 730-1,053 Jasdan 0,300 680-1,000 0,300 685-1,030 Jamnagar 03,000 710-1,050 04,000 712-1,064 Junagadh 04,000 702-1,024 04,500 725-1,029 Keshod 01,500 705-1,009 02,000 706-1,020 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,775-1,010 0,815-1,040 0,705-0,875 0,710-0,885 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,050-1,280 1,050-1,274 Sesame (Black) 0,485 1,080-1,468 1,080-1,557 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,500 0,850-0,868 0,800-0,862 Rapeseeds 125 600-670 570-672 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,980 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,660 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 606 606 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 636 636 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,930 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,940 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,535-1,540 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,555-1,560 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,575-1,580 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,920-0,925 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Castor oil BSS 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed