Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 16
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,775-1,010 0,815-1,040 0,705-0,875 0,710-0,885
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,970 0,980 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,670
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 610 606 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 640 636 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,930 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,940 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,520-1,525 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,540-1,545 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,770
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,920-0,925
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595
Castor oil BSS 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 20,400-20,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.