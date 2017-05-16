Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 16 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,775-1,010 0,815-1,040 0,705-0,875 0,710-0,885 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,980 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,670 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 606 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 640 636 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,930 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,940 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,520-1,525 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,540-1,545 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,920-0,925 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Castor oil BSS 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 20,400-20,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.