Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 17 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to buying enquiries from exporters. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,680-1,046 07,000 0,705-1,010 Gondal 13,500 705-1,090 13,000 709-1,022 Jasdan 0,300 656-1,044 0,300 680-1,000 Jamnagar 02,500 723-1,087 03,000 710-1,050 Junagadh 04,500 690-1,052 04,000 702-1,024 Keshod 01,500 680-1,005 01,500 705-1,009 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,775-1,046 0,775-1,010 0,680-0,880 0,705-0,875 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,400 1,040-1,282 1,050-1,280 Sesame (Black) 0,320 1,100-1,557 1,080-1,468 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,700 0,800-0,867 0,850-0,868 Rapeseeds 030 590-660 600-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,965 0,970 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 640 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,930 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,940 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,515-1,520 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,555-1,560 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,600-1,605 1,590-1,595 Castor oil BSS 1,620-1,625 1,610-1,615 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed