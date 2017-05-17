Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 17
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil improved due to buying enquiries from exporters.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,65,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,000 0,680-1,046 07,000 0,705-1,010
Gondal 13,500 705-1,090 13,000 709-1,022
Jasdan 0,300 656-1,044 0,300 680-1,000
Jamnagar 02,500 723-1,087 03,000 710-1,050
Junagadh 04,500 690-1,052 04,000 702-1,024
Keshod 01,500 680-1,005 01,500 705-1,009
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,775-1,046 0,775-1,010 0,680-0,880 0,705-0,875
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,400 1,040-1,282 1,050-1,280
Sesame (Black) 0,320 1,100-1,557 1,080-1,468
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,700 0,800-0,867 0,850-0,868
Rapeseeds 030 590-660 600-670
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,965 0,970 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,650
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 610 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 640 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,930 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,940 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,515-1,520 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,555-1,560 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,750
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,600-1,605 1,590-1,595
Castor oil BSS 1,620-1,625 1,610-1,615
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed