Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 17 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 3. Castor oil improved due to buying enquiries from exporters. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,775-1,046 0,775-1,010 0,680-0,880 0,705-0,875 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,965 0,970 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 615 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 645 640 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,930 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,940 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,515-1,520 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,535-1,540 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,555-1,560 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,600-1,605 1,590-1,595 Castor oil BSS 1,620-1,625 1,610-1,615 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,900-20,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.