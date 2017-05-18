Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 18 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,51,000-0,52,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,690-1,028 06,000 0,680-1,046 Gondal 12,500 704-1,105 13,500 705-1,090 Jasdan 0,300 645-1,027 0,300 656-1,044 Jamnagar 02,000 700-1,096 02,500 723-1,087 Junagadh 03,500 671-1,060 04,500 690-1,052 Keshod 01,500 655-1,023 01,500 680-1,005 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,775-1,028 0,775-1,046 0,690-0,885 0,680-0,880 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,340 1,050-1,285 1,040-1,282 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,105-1,600 1,100-1,557 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,500 0,850-0,870 0,800-0,867 Rapeseeds 100 570-651 590-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,965 0,965 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 648 645 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,955 0,945 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 0,965 0,955 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,600-1,605 Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,620-1,625 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed