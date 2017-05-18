Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 18
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Castor oil improved due to thin supply.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,51,000-0,52,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,500 0,690-1,028 06,000 0,680-1,046
Gondal 12,500 704-1,105 13,500 705-1,090
Jasdan 0,300 645-1,027 0,300 656-1,044
Jamnagar 02,000 700-1,096 02,500 723-1,087
Junagadh 03,500 671-1,060 04,500 690-1,052
Keshod 01,500 655-1,023 01,500 680-1,005
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,775-1,028 0,775-1,046 0,690-0,885 0,680-0,880
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,340 1,050-1,285 1,040-1,282
Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,105-1,600 1,100-1,557
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,500 0,850-0,870 0,800-0,867
Rapeseeds 100 570-651 590-660
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,965 0,965 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 615 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 648 645 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,955 0,945 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 0,965 0,955 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,740
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,600-1,605
Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,620-1,625
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed