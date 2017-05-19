Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 19 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. 3. Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,790-1,064 0,775-1,028 0,695-0,886 0,690-0,885 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,965 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 621 617 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 651 647 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,960 0,950 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 0,970 0,960 1,530-1,535 1,520-1,525 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,510-1,515 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,530-1,535 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,620-1,625 1,610-1,615 Castor oil BSS 1,640-1,645 1,630-1,635 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,900-20,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.