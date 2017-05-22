Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 22 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,690-1,060 04,000 0,695-1,064 Gondal 13,500 706-1,104 11,000 700-1,088 Jasdan 0,300 665-1,005 0,300 668-1,009 Jamnagar 03,000 723-1,081 02,500 710-1,105 Junagadh 03,500 700-1,084 03,000 675-1,081 Keshod 01,500 663-1,006 01,500 642-1,014 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,775-1,060 0,790-1,064 0,690-0,865 0,695-0,886 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,580 1,040-1,304 1,030-1,300 Sesame (Black) 0,500 1,115-1,576 1,110-1,576 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,400 0,775-0,875 0,850-0,880 Rapeseeds 050 600-660 630-659 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,965 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 651 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,955 0,960 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 0,965 0,970 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,730 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Castor oil BSS 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed