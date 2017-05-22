Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 22
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,000 0,690-1,060 04,000 0,695-1,064
Gondal 13,500 706-1,104 11,000 700-1,088
Jasdan 0,300 665-1,005 0,300 668-1,009
Jamnagar 03,000 723-1,081 02,500 710-1,105
Junagadh 03,500 700-1,084 03,000 675-1,081
Keshod 01,500 663-1,006 01,500 642-1,014
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,775-1,060 0,790-1,064 0,690-0,865 0,695-0,886
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,580 1,040-1,304 1,030-1,300
Sesame (Black) 0,500 1,115-1,576 1,110-1,576
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,400 0,775-0,875 0,850-0,880
Rapeseeds 050 600-660 630-659
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,965 0,960 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 621 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 651 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,955 0,960 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Castor oil BSS 0,965 0,970 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,730 1,730
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,930-0,935
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625
Castor oil BSS 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed